Virtual, drive-in screenings for this year’s Beloit International Film Festival

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Stateline film buffs are excited for the annual Beloit International Film Festival, which begins this weekend.

This year’s event is a combination virtual and drive-in event, which will be held Friday, February 19th through Sunday, February 28th.

For a list of films to be shown this year, click here.

The drive-in portion will include theatrical films “Isle of Dogs,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Benny & Joon,” “Modern Times,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” and will be held on the IronWorks campus on Third Street. For a full schedule, click here.