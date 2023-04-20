ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s 911 Center is warning residents of a scam being reported locally in the Stateline area, in which scammers call potential victims claiming they have kidnapped a loved one.

Callers have reported hearing a woman crying in the background of the call, and then a man’s voice tells them “you’re loved one was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” and then demands a money order or a gift card.

The scammers also tell the victim not to call the police…or else, authorities reported.

The 911 Center says there are three ways to avoid falling victim to the scam: