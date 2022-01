BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — One of Freeport’s top first responders will soon be laid to rest.

Visitation for Fire Chief Brad Liggett will take place Friday from 4-9 p.m. at Beloit’s Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd. For those who can not make that time slot, a second visitation will take place at the same location on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by chief’s service at 12 p.m.

Liggett died suddenly on January 8.