ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club.

Patterson died earlier this week. The visitation will be held at Forest City Church, 1280 S Alpine Rd., from 4-7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Patterson served as the director of the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club for two years after retiring from teaching. He leaves behind Mary, his wife of 48 years, and four kids.

He was 67 years old.