Visitation for former Rockford Mayor John McNamara to be held Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those interested in paying their respects for former Rockford Mayor John McNamara can do so this weekend.

The public visitation will take place Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on South Mulford Road.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people allowed inside the building will be limited, and masks will be required.

McNamara, who was mayor from 1981-1989 and is the father of current Mayor Tom McNamara, died Wednesday at the age of 81.

