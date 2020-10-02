Visitation for former Rockford Mayor John McNamara to be held Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those interested in paying their respects for former Rockford Mayor John McNamara can do so this weekend.

The public visitation will take place Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on South Mulford Road.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people allowed inside the building will be limited, and masks will be required.

McNamara, who was mayor from 1981-1989 and is the father of current Mayor Tom McNamara, died Wednesday at the age of 81.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories