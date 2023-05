ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Alderwoman Linda McNeely will be laid to rest next Wednesday.

McNeely died last week at the age of 67. She served Rockford’s 13th Ward for 26 years.

The visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. May 10 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1720 Morgan St. Funeral services will follow.