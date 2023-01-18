ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A public visitation is set to be held Thursday in remembrance of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee of Pinnon Meats who was killed last week during an armed robbery.

“Anyone who met Peggy can attest to a smile and loving personality that could warm their soul. Above all, Peggy loved her family,” her obituary reads.

A graduate of Auburn High School, Anderson worked at Fairview Lanes, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and then Pinnon’s for the last 20 years.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19th at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church Street, Rockford 61103, with a celebration of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Fitzgerald Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Pinnon’s, which said it will be closed Thursday, is raising money to support her family.

“She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” the GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind behind every delicious treat you have purchased from us. Not only was Peggy a part of our Pinnon Family, her children are as well. Because of our close bond, we feel the necessity to help relieve some of the financial burdens of her funeral and any other expense they might incur.”

Rockford Police have issued an arrest warrant for William Jones, 40, identified as the suspect in Anderson’s murder last Wednesday.

Police said Anderson, 63, was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by Jones as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.

Police said Jones stole Anderson’s iPhone, credit card, ID, purse, and her 2021 Toyota Corolla, which was later found abandoned on Douglas Street, not far from his residence.

Jones is currently at large and being sought by authorities.