Visual history of Virgil Abloh’s work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — – Rockford native and Louis Vitton designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday at the age of 41.
Abloh had a long career of designing clothes, being the first black creative director of Louis Vitton’s menswear line. Below are various examples of Abloh’s work.
Olympic gold medalist Shaun White recently posted pictures of Louis Vitton’s winter gear that Abloh designed:
Abloh also designed Hailey Beiber’s wedding dress:
In addition to being the creative director for a menswear line, Abloh designed for women as well, and showed off some of his designs at Paris Fashion Week in 2019:
Abloh showed off some of his men’s designs at the fashion show as well:
While Abloh was most well known for designing clothes, he designed covers for albums as well, including designs for Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert:
Abloh was also know for designing clothes that tennis star Serena Williams wore on court: