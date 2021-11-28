Visual history of Virgil Abloh’s work

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Virgil Abloh attends “Uniform” Heron Preston For DSNY Presentation September 2016 during New York Fashion Week at DSNY Salt Shed on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — – Rockford native and Louis Vitton designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday at the age of 41.

Abloh had a long career of designing clothes, being the first black creative director of Louis Vitton’s menswear line. Below are various examples of Abloh’s work.

Olympic gold medalist Shaun White recently posted pictures of Louis Vitton’s winter gear that Abloh designed:

Don’t tell @virgilabloh and @LouisVuitton what I’ve been doing in the gear they sent me 🤫 pic.twitter.com/xwkbRQhtuh — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) November 19, 2021

Abloh also designed Hailey Beiber’s wedding dress:

In addition to being the creative director for a menswear line, Abloh designed for women as well, and showed off some of his designs at Paris Fashion Week in 2019:

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: Designer Virgil Abloh, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss during the finale of the Off-White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Abloh showed off some of his men’s designs at the fashion show as well:

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Virgil Abloh (C) and models walk the runway during Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

While Abloh was most well known for designing clothes, he designed covers for albums as well, including designs for Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert:

Virgil Abloh created these iconic album covers for Kanye, Lil Uzi, and A$AP Rocky🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/23hbct587C — RapTV (@raptvcom) November 28, 2021

Abloh was also know for designing clothes that tennis star Serena Williams wore on court: