Voices of Stephenson County to update website after 10 years

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – A resource for survivors of abuse in Freeport will soon get the word out to help even more people in need.

Thanks to a grant, “Voices of Stephenson County” can update it’s website. It’s new look will feature tabs on voices’ new Survivors Shelter, Human Trafficking, Stalking and Dating Violence, none of which are reflected on the current site. The web page will also have a Spanish translation function.

Voices’ site has not been upgraded since it was launched a decade ago. Funding for the project comes from the Freeport Community Foundation.