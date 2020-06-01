Volcano Falls reopens with safety restrictions

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Volcano Falls theme park reopened this past Friday, offering only outdoor activities such as miniature golf, batting cages, and go-carts.
Volcano Falls, at 7602 Rock Valley Pkwy, says guests will be required to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart, and staff will be undertaking a regular cleaning of the equipment.
