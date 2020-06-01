Breaking News
Freeport declares State of Emergency, imposes 8 p.m. curfew

Volcano Falls reopens with safety restrictions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Volcano Falls

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Volcano Falls theme park reopened this past Friday, offering only outdoor activities such as miniature golf, batting cages, and go-carts.

Volcano Falls, at 7602 Rock Valley Pkwy, says guests will be required to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart, and staff will be undertaking a regular cleaning of the equipment.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories