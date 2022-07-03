MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A day after the stateline community said goodbye to a Machesney Park Marine who died last month, dozens went back out to remove the hundreds of American flags planted for his funeral.

The group of volunteers spent hours picking up more than 1,200 flags and loaded them into pickup trucks. Those flags lined the funeral procession route for Corporal Nathan Carlson.

The man behind the display is Jeff Hastings, president of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues.” He said that it is his personal mission to make sure the flags eave proudly at any funeral for fallen first responders or military personnel.

“The only pay I need is that feeling I get in my heart, the thanks I get from the family and the community for being here,” Hastings said. “That’s all I ever need, because I’m so humbled and so grateful to have the opportunity to be able to give the opportunity to the community and pay honor to any fallen hero.”

Carlson was one of five Marines who died when their helicopter crashed during a training exercise in California last month.