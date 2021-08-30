Volunteers from Rockford Red Cross head to Louisiana in hurricane relief effort

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers from the Rockford Red Cross are on their way to Louisiana to help that region recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall this weekend.

Jackie Speciale and another volunteer will be driving a Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle to help mobilize supplies, such as ready-to-eat meals, water, snacks and clean up kits.

Over a dozen volunteers from Illinois will help with the relief efforts.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning as it pushes inland into Mississippi and Alabama.

Over the weekend, it blew the roofs off buildings, knocked down trees and snapped utility poles with 150 mph winds, the fifth strongest storm ever to hit the US mainland.

At least one person has been confirmed killed, and hundreds of thousands of homes are without power.