Volunteers hand out hundreds of free shoes in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The phrase “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” took on new meaning for a group in Rockford on Friday.

People waited in line for hours to collect free, donated shoes at an event called “Walking Downtown with HiFer (Helping Families in Rockford).”

The group has collected hundreds of shoe donations in nearly every size and style, and were provided free to anyone in need at Janene’s Event Design Studio/Social Cafe, at 607 W. State Street.

“With school starting back I felt like it was a good idea to have an event like this and get rid of a lot of shoes, mainly for kids cause I had a lot of nice shoes, used and new,” said Shaneka Smith, the owner of Helping Families in Rockford.

The event was so popular, Smith plans to hold another in the future.

