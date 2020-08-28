Volunteers help brighten the streets of local senior community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Hello Dolly! Parade” is a part of an annual fundraising event that brings money to Wesley Willow’s Good Samaritan Fund.

Normally, it takes place at Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.

Paula Capone, Director of Fund Development, said, “You know, so many things are canceled and here our residents are looking forward to it, our participates are looking forward to it because it’s something to do and it’s COVID friendly. So, we all got our masks on.”

More than 20 people made the parade happen. Groups included Rockford Police and Fire, Starlight Theatre, and the Rockford Corvette and Model-T clubs.

