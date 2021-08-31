Volunteers hold memorial for those lost to drug overdoses in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Deadly drug overdoses are a global problem, and on International Overdose Awareness Day, Winnebago County Health Department’s Opioid Response Team says they’ve been working to come up with solutions.

The response team was first organized in 2018, and zeroes in on opioid use prevention, treatment and recovery.

WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell said she suggests that recovering addicts join a peer support group.

“Part of that is, as you work through recovery and response, you know having a network of peer support. We know that the models of NA, AA have been very successful in supporting ongoing recovery,” Martell said.

A memorial event for those who have died from drug overdoses will be held from 4-9pm at Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N. 2nd Street, during this week’s Food Truck Tuesday event.