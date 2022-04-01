ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle say volunteers are needed to help plant 10,000 flowers at the roundabout at Auburn and N. Main Street.

The effort is part of the fourth annual beautification effort.

Organizers say the impact of the flowers goes far beyond looks, helping veterans feel like they are appreciated and helping them through dark times.

“In order for us to really kind of deal with the veterans’ crisis and suicide it’s going to really take all of us together and the community is a very important part of that,” said organizer, Ernie Redfern.

Volunteers will be needed for work on May 14th.