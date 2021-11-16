Volunteers needed to decorate Rockford Christmas Tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the tree is at Davis Park, it is time to start decorating.

“Stroll on State” organizers are looking for people to help hang ornaments. Decorating begins this Friday and Saturday at Davis Park, 320 Whitman St.

There are two shifts each day that volunteers can help with. The first shift begins at 8 a.m.

Julie Huber, Operations Manager of Stroll on State, said they need more people to sign up to decorate.

“If you just want to serve an hour or two, come on down, we’ll put you to work, there’s a lot to do to make it happen,” Huber said. “We’re looking for a lot more volunteers to join us so come on down, you’ll have a blast.”