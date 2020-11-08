Volunteers of all ages help set up ‘Flags Over Bago’ before Veteran’s Day parade

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) _- One Stateline community is preparing for Veteran’s Day by lining their streets with American flags.

Dozens of flags can now be seen down Elida Street in the Village of Winnebago. Volunteers of all ages shared why staking the flags into the ground is important to them.

“It means to us freedom basically, and all of our United States coming together and it’s very important. What do you think?” said Sophie.

I think it means love for all and I love the United States and I love Illinois,” said Anthony.

The Veteran’s Day parade will start at the Crossroads Church parking lot at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

