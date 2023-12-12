ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays can be a hard time for some people. NAMI Northern Illinois is helping them know that they aren’t alone through their annual Gifts of Hope event.

“If I just lost a loved one or if I was going through a really hard time, I would want someone to think of me as well,” said Jeanette Towns, Recovery Support Specialist at NAMI Northern Illinois.

The gifts show those with mental illness that they are cared for and thought of this holiday season.

“Grief in the holidays is at an all-time high,” said Towns. “People losing their parents, siblings, or loved ones, and this could be their first holiday without them.”

Volunteers filled 500 bags with various items like scarves, hats, snacks, toys, and a holiday card.

“Just anything to make their day brighter and let them know that they’re thought of at this time of year,” said Towns.

With the number of volunteers, it didn’t take long for all the bags to be filled.

“They’re distributed to different organizations throughout the city,” said Towns. “Then they know that we’ll be there for them again next year and we’re there for them throughout the year.”

While it is the season of giving, support is available year-round.

“There’s no shame. There should be no stigma. Unfortunately, there is,” said Towns. “But people need to know that it’s safe to talk about it. They need to know that there’s someone that cares and someone that will listen to them and work with them through their trauma.”

This is the 16th year that NAMI Northern Illinois has hosted its Gifts of Hope event.