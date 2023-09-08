ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteers will climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs at Guilford High School on Sunday in a tribute to the New York City firefighters responding to the tragedy of September 11th, 2001.

The second annual “Rockford Hero Climb” will take place at Guilford’s Swanson Stadium, and aims to put participants in the shoes of those first responders.

The day will also benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation, a non-profit that provides confidential counseling to all on the front lines.

So far this year, the foundation has paid $28,000 in benefits.

“Like the old adage, they’re running into danger that we run away from. They’re here to protect us, whether it is police, fire, or dispatchers [they] often get overlooked and they’re the first ones to get the call. It’s something that’s so important we need to honor our first responders,” said foundation president Brad Lindmark.

The Hero Climb begins Sunday, September 10th at 11 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.