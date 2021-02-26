Vote for your favorite contestant in virtual Rockford talent show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Rockford residents will be able to vote for “815’s Rising Star.”

The Golden Apple Foundation is kicking off its first ever online talent show.

Judges received over 120 submissions, and narrowed the entries down to 21 contestants who sing, dance, and perform pet and magic tricks.

Each dollar donated to the Golden Apple Foundation will equal one vote for a favorite act.

The idea of the show came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Golden Apple’s executive director, Jennifer Stark.

“We were trying to think of an event that people could enjoy from home, and so we came up with a virtual talent show,” she said. “We have contestants from 10 years old to late 60’s.”

“815 Rising Stars” goes online at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, starting with a pre-show featuring performances by local all-stars such as musicians Emily Bear, Harlan Jefferson, and Jodi Beach.

Since 1997, the Golden Apple Foundation has grown from honoring teachers in one school district to honoring teachers, principals and volunteers in more than 140 schools, both public and non-public, in Winnebago and Boone counties.