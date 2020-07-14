‘Vote Yes for Fair Tax’ coalition urging Illinoisans to vote for November’s constitutional amendment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– With the tax deadline Wednesday, ‘Vote Yes For Fair Tax’ is calling on Illinoisans to vote for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s graduated tax increase. The allied group is video conferencing in six targeted locations across the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rockford, Peoria, and Metro East heard its message Tuesday. Chicago and its suburbs plus Springfield will go online Wednesday. Each virtual conversation features five local voters from various sectors.

Peoria’s voters included Tara Stout a teacher at Limestone High School, Pastor Marvin Hightower the president of the local NAACP, Ryan Brady a firefighter in the city, Robin Sledge a home healthcare worker and Mary Anne Michelet a local senior citizen.

“For decades, our state has underfunded our schools failing to provide the funding for my colleagues and I to do our jobs,” said Tara Stout. “Each year, we have to go into our own pockets to buy the supplies our students need while managing outdated facilities and constant cuts. The fair tax amendment would provide an estimated $3 billion in additional state funding. Money that can and should be used to fund our schools.”

“This is a small sacrifice by millionaires and billionaires who can pay for the improvements to the social services our communities need in these troubled times” said Pastor Marvin Hightower.

“I’m proud to be a firefighter and serve my community, but part of the job means sacrificing for others,” said Ryan Brady, Peoria Firefighter. “I don’t think it’s too much to ask in turn from those who are well off.”

“Fair tax reform will finally fix things for providers like me and the people I work with,” said Robin Sledge, home healthcare worker. “It would mean more than $3 billion a year that could be used for social services programs.”

“One of the benefits of being a senior is you see a lot and I see an important opportunity to make a good change for Illinois in the fair tax constitutional amendment,” said Mary Anne Michelet, Peoria Senior.

Right now, everyone in the state is taxed at a flat rate of 4.95%.

Opponents of Pritzker’s graduated income tax said it would simply fulfill a campaign promise.

