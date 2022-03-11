ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County voters will be asked to approve a referendum to increase the tax levy in order to maintain River Bluff Nursing Home.

If approved, the rate would climb from .045% to .1%. For a property worth $150,000, that would mean paying about $25 per year.

The tax levy hasn’t been increased in more than 30 years.

According to Winnebago County Board members, River Bluff has been operating at a deficit of nearly $2.5 million a year.

If voters give the green light, board members would still have to approve an increase.