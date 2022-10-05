ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford neighborhood got the chance to pick what a new community playground will look like.

A vote took place Wednesday night at Oxford Park near the Rockford Country Club. Those on hand got to select which playground they liked best. The Rockford Park District budgeted $165,000 for the project.

There are three different playground concepts to choose from. All three choices include a winding slide, interactive play panels and a zipline, among other toys.

One stateline mom is excited to see the improvements.

“Parks build community, and especially after COVID that’s exactly what we need right now,” said Cassie Pike of the Edgewater Neighborhood Association. “So, it’s been a huge encouragement to me, but it’s also been a huge community builder and that’s what were here for.”

The playground should be completed next summer. There is an option to vote online. Voting ends Sunday.