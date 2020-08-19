VP Mike Pence makes a stop near Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — While democrats tune into their convention, the current administration is on the campaign trail. Wednesday’s stop is about an hour away from the DNC headquarters.

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Janesville Wednesday morning. The VP spoke at the Tankcraft Corporation in Darian, Wisconsin. The Trump Administration’s efforts on getting Americans back to the workforce is the topic of choice.

This is the White House’s second trip to Wisconsin this week. President Trump held a campaign event in Oshkosh on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

