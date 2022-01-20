Wait times stretch to as long as 10 hours in Rockford ERs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A visit to the emergency room in the Rockford area could involve a wait anywhere from 30 minutes to 10 hours as local hospitals reach capacity caring for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Two women told Eyewitness News their experience was around 8 hours each, with one saying she lost nearly 3 units of blood during that time.

Jennifer Knight said she is thankful her father is alive after having a pulmonary embolism. He was taken to the emergency room at OSF Saint Anthony.

“He was having a lot of trouble breathing and it was with every breath, he was just gasping,” she said. “He basically just watched as people came in and came out, and I know that there were people who just got frustrated and ended up leaving.”

Knight’s dad would spend the next nine days in the hospital.

“They ended up doing a CT scan at, like, hour six that he was there, and then at hour eight a doctor came out and got him out of the emergency waiting room, and took him back,” she recalled. “It was a fairly large clot and those can be deadly if they aren’t treated right away.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital beds and nursing staff have faced shortages, with some people waiting hours to be seen by a doctor.

“I walked in and said, ‘I think I’m miscarrying,'” said Courtney Edginton. “I’m eight or nine weeks along and I was parked out in the emergency room waiting room, until a room was available.”

Nearly seven hours later, Edginton said she was finally seen at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside, but at that point she had lost a lot of blood.

“While I was in there getting a D&C (dilation and curettage), they had to put three, almost four, units of blood transfused into me, so I very closely died that day,” she said.

Knight says in her experience, local hospital staff just can’t meet the demand right now.

“There are a lot of empty beds. There’s just not enough nurses to accommodate all those patients,” she said.

Hospitals say there has been a nursing shortage for years, even before COVID hit, but the pandemic has only made it worse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories