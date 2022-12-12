SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use.

Seventeen other state attorney generals were part of the lawsuit. The $10 billion will be divided among those states, local governments and tribes.