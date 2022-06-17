(WTVO) — Walgreens and Kroger are recalling thousands of bottles of pain reliever pills.

The concern is due to a lack of child-resistant packaging, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 400,000 bottles have been recalled, containing acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication itself.

All the bottles are labeled for either Walgreens or Kroger brands.

For a list of specific UPC and lot numbers impacted, see the CPSC’s Kroger and Walgreens recall alert.