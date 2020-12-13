Walgreens on State Street robbed, Rockford PD investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens located at 1201 E. State Street.
Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
