Walk-in medical clinic to open on Rockford’s West side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health is closer to opening its newest Rockford clinic.

The non-profit serves about 58,000 people each year through its five clinics and three school sites.

Patients at the new clinic will receive primary care services, including medical, dental, and behavioral health, as well as access to an eye care center and on-site pharmacy.

A walk in clinic will be open Monday through Friday.

The project is under construction on West State Street, next to the original Crusader Clinic.

“We feel the West side needs a clinic and we want to make sure that we’re here,” said Vice President of Community Relations Shelton Kay. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re building a new facility. Because we believe that our patients really deserve the state-of-the-art care, and a state-of-the-art building. And we really wanted to make sure that we added to the community.”

The new clinic is slated to open at the end of January 2021.

