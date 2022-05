BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day that residents can view the “Wall that Heals.”

A convoy escorted the wall into Belvidere a few days ago. It is a three-quarter replica of the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial” in Washington D.C., as well as a mobile education center. It is located at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8791 IL-76, in the center field of the track.

The exhibit is open 24 hours a day and closes at 2 p.m. Sunday.