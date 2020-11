ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Your next trip to Walmart may look a little different. The retail giant now says it will again start counting customers as they enter and leave its stores.

Back in April, you might remember waiting in lines to get in. The store was running at nearly 20% capacity.

Walmart is spreading Black Friday sales over time as well to limit the number of people in stores during the peak holiday shopping season.

