ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Shelter staff said that they are at maximum capacity.

They are usually talking about dogs and cats when they share that with the community, but the potential pets have a few more feathers this time.

We’re talking about chickens.

These chickens, or rooster, can be adopted like any other animal at the shelter. However, unlike a typical cat or dog, it is important to know about any rules that a person’s community may have in place for these pets.

The shelter brought the birds in to a safe place after a few of them were found roaming around. They have now reached capacity and are hoping to have them adopted.

“All these guys came in as strays, so from the little chicks or the smaller chickens came in,” said Amber Pinnon, adoption and volunteer program coordinator at the Winnebago County Animal Shelter. “They were all found behind a Chuck E. Cheese, and so they were wrangled up, as difficult as that can be sometimes for chickens. These guys are really fast.”

Residents have options between a few chickens and a rooster. It is important for them to make sure that they are aware of any guidelines or restrictions in their community, as well as being prepared for what is needed for their new friend.

“There’s lots of Facebook groups where people have chickens. There’s lots of communities out there,” Pinnon said. “People love their chickens, so there’s definitely people out there that can mentor you, or information you can get from others.”

The long rooster is the longest tenured out of the bunch. He goes by “Hefty Jeff.”

“So, you know, I think roosters get a bad name sometimes, because sometimes they can be a little ornery, things like that, be a little territorial,” Pinnon said. “But, we get lots of them that are very easy to be handled and very nice, so he is one of those. We think he’d be great in a home where the laws don’t restrict roosters, or he’s got a flock of hens he could help protect and take care of.”

Whether it is a dog, cat or even a chicken, the shelter looks out for all of the animals they house, hoping to give them a home.

“If there’s not the right conditions for the animals, or food and water or things of that sort, we still get involved just like other pets in need,” Pinnon said. “So, that’s why we still see chickens at the shelter, whether or not they’re coming to strays or confiscate for neglect or abuse, those are still things that we see for those instances.”

Each chicken will cost $7. Residents can buy one or as many as they like.