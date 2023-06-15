ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local festival that marks the start of summer for many kicked off on Thursday.

One of the first sounds that residents will hear during Rockton’s “Old Settlers Days” is country star Mitchell Tenpenny, who headlined Thursday nights. Carnival rides started running at 5 p.m.

There are a couple of ways that residents can score a free four-day general admission pass for “Old Settlers Days.”

The first way is by helping to save lives through a blood drive. It is being held at Rockton’s American Legion, 221 W Main St. Residents could give blood until 8 p.m. Thursday, thanks to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Residents can get a second pass by bringing a pair of eyeglasses to donate.

“Old Settlers Days” runs through Sunday.