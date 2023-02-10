ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re hoping to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office says you better hurry!

The Winnebago County Clerk is accepting applications for marriage or civil union licenses until Monday, February 13th.

Applicants must apply through the website portal or via the courtesy kiosk located in the Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm Street, Room 104, Rockford, Illinois. After completing the application, contact the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office at (815) 319-4250 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment to receive your license.

Couples must present valid identification, including proof of age, complete and sign the marriage license application and pay the $40 (cash only) application fee. Licenses are valid beginning the following calendar day after being issued and are valid for 60 days. Couples hoping to be married on Valentine’s Day should schedule an appointment no later than Monday, February 13. Couples who wish to get married in a courthouse ceremony can go to the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center at 650 W. State Street, Rockford, Illinois. Regular hours for marriage ceremonies are from 3 – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Couples do not need to make an appointment as marriages are performed on a first-come, first served basis. The cost is $10.