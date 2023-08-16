CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — He might not be the smartest criminal to ever prowl the Stateline, but Mathew Polanco, 33, has quite the story to tell.

According to Cherry Valley Police, Polanco was pulled over near a Casey’s on South Bell School Road on Tuesday after registered owner check of his vehicle showed an active warrant for his arrest in Columbia County, Wisconsin.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, Polanco fled onto I-90 and out of police sight.

Polanco later called police to report that his vehicle had been stolen from him at the Casey’s and requested to meet with officers at a nearby Fas Mart.

Police met with Polanco at the Fas Mart and questioned his whereabouts, showing Polanco pictures of him at the Casey’s.

Polanco then admitted to fleeing from police and lying about his car being stolen.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond for attempting to elude an officer and false report of offense.

Polanco plead guilty to manufacturing/delivering cocaine in 2012 after police found 47 individually-wrapped plastic bags of cocaine in his Rockford residence.