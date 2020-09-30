Fugitive arrested and charged with domestic battery attack at Rockford Super 8 Motel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged Hurlost Hazley, Jr., 32, with battery for a domestic incident at a Rockford Super 8 Motel in November 2019.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police arrested Hazley in connection with a domestic battery complaint at the motel, located at 7646 Colosseum Drive, on November 18th, 2019.

Hazley was listed as a wanted fugitive with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers for the time until his capture.

Hazley has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery and faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

