ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A wanted Loves Park man was arrested after a search warrant of his residence conducted by Rockford Police located a stolen firearm and numerous rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Michael Gregory-Causby, 35, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant by Rockford Police.

Officers conducted a warrant check at his residence in the 5500 block of Windy Knoll Drive last week.

Gregory-Causby was located at the residence and taken into custody. He is charged with armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and later released.

Gregory-Causby plead guilty to felony possession of narcotics in 2018.