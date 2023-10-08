DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 34-year-old DeKalb man wanted for failing to appear in court was arrested on Saturday following a vehicle collision in rural DeKalb on Saturday.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road around 1:25 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Yahir Mendez and an unnamed juvenile were reportedly driving southbound on Route 23 when another vehicle, driven by Keith Anderson, 72, of Shabbona, failed to yield at the Perry Road intersection.

Mendez was arrested after police found he had a warrant for failure to appear in court for an aggravated DUI. He was also charged with aggravated driving on a revoked license, failure to secure a child under 8 in a restraint system and operating a vehicle with no evidence of registration.

Anderson, his passenger, 66-year-old Treesa Anderson, and the juvenile in Mendez’s vehicle were all taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mendez was released on a notice to appear.