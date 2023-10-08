FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man wanted for a September 28 aggravated battery was arrested in Freeport on Saturday, according to an October 8 release from the Freeport Police Department.

Raekwon Robinson, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery. He faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police allegedly found two loaded semi-automatic firearms in a vehicle occupied by Robinson.

According to police, Robinson was apprehended following a traffic stop near the area of Pine Avenue and Avon Street.

Robinson was allegedly a passenger in the stopped vehicle. Following the stop, he was taken to the Stephenson County Jail, where he is currently held.