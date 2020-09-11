Wanted man escapes police custody in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for 20-year-old Juan Brito, a man wanted on an out of town warrant who fled from police during an arrest.

Police say on September 3rd, 2020, detectives with the Gang and Narcotics Unit, working with officers from Dupage County, received information that Brito, a suspect in an investigation in Bensenville, was in Rockford.

Officers allegedly located Brito riding in a vehicle occupied by two other individuals, and pulled the car over. While officers were dealing with the two occupants, police say Brito got into the driver’s seat and sped away. He was cornered by two unmarked police cars and drove into a yard, damaging a fence, and got away.

A Dupage County SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1111 Blaisdell Avenue in relation to the case, police said.

Brito now faces charges from Winnebago County for Aggravated Fleeing to Elude Police, Possession with a Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of a Stolen Automobile, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Criminal Damage to property, in addition to the warrants out of Dupage County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

