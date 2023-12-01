OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County have issued a “nationwide arrest warrant” for Bailey Gildea, who is charged with several felonies including battery, mob action, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Police said anyone with information leading to his arrest may be eligible to receive up to $1,000.00.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office described Gildea as a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs, with blonde/strawberry hair and blue eyes.

He is said to have a tattoo on his right lower arm which reads “Carmyn” and another reading “Adalynn” on his left lower arm.

On his left hand, Gildea has a tattoo of an eye in a triangle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ogle-Lee County Crimestoppers at 888-228-4488.