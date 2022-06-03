ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify the driver of an ATV who shot at a man on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon.
According to Rockford Area CrimeStoppers, around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 61-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of College Avenue when the ATV rider drove toward him, pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and fired one time.
CrimeStoppers did not say whether the man was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.