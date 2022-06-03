ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify the driver of an ATV who shot at a man on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

According to Rockford Area CrimeStoppers, around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 61-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of College Avenue when the ATV rider drove toward him, pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and fired one time.

CrimeStoppers did not say whether the man was injured in the shooting.