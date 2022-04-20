CHARLTON, Mass. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man wanted on home invasion and sex assault charges was captured Wednesday after leading Massachusetts State Troopers on a 100 mph, 80-mile chase.

According to police, at 7:24 a.m., a trooper spotted a car at the Charlton Service Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike which had been reported stolen from Biddeford, Maine.

Police said the driver, 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker, was asleep in the backseat. When awoken, police say Oldaker claimed he couldn’t find his keys and would not open the doors, and then turned the car on and drove away on the turnpike.

State police said Oldaker, driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor, reached speeds of 100 mph during the 80-mile chase, using crossovers between the east and westbound lanes to evade police.

Eventually, police were able to use a device to deflate Oldaker’s tires near Stockbridge.

Oldaker then refused to get out of the vehicle, police said, and negotiators were called in. The Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down in both directions during the 30 minute standoff.

According to police, Oldaker was wanted on an arrest warrant for Violent Stalking in Maine.

He is also wanted on a Boone County warrant for home invasion, predatory criminal sexual assault, armed violence, aggravated bodily harm and aggravated unlawful restraint from a February 2014 incident.