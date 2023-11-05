OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while driving under the influence.

The incident occurred November 2, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 15800 block of East Big Mound Road for the one-vehicle accident at around 1:14 p.m.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Austin Loyd, 27, charging him with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, and an outstanding Ogle County warrant, among others.

Loyd was lodged in the Ogle County Jail and has since been released after posting bond.