ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested yesterday in connection to a January 6 shooting in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue, Rockford Police announced Thursday.

Police began the investigation following a report of shots fired in the area around 1:53 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

Rockford Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit identified the suspects as a 16-year-old male. He was located and arrested in the 3100 block of Parkside Avenue.

The juvenile faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery.