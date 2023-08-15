ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A wanted Rockford man was arrested on Sunday after police allegedly found fentanyl, cannabis, cocaine and alcohol in his vehicle.

Darrius Parker, 40, was pulled over Sunday evening when a police lookup of his vehicle found the vehicle’s registration expired. Parker was also found to be wanted in Ogle County.

A search of Parker’s vehicle located 4.2 grams of fentanyl, 38.7 grams of cannabis and 0.1 grams of cocaine, along with plastic bags, a scale, fireworks and a half-full bottle of alcohol.

Parker was charged with manufacturing/delivering fentanyl, possession of fireworks, cannabis and controlled substance.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $10,500 bond.