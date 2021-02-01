Wanted Rockford man arrested on gun charges with help of FBI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday around 8:30 a.m. with the help of FBI special agents, Rockford police detectives made an arrest of a wanted suspect who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Officers found the man, identified as 23-year-old Rahime Briggs, in a home near the 1100 block of South Sunset Avenue. While executing a search warrant, authorities found a loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off and a high-caliber rifle.

via RPD

Briggs was arrested without incident.

Briggs is currently facing the following charges: Unlawful Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (2 counts), Aggravated Fleeing to Elude Police, and Assault.