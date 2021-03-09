Wanted Rockford man faces gun charges after fleeing from traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:10 p.m. Monday night, Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near School and Avon Streets. Police say the driver fled.

The car was disabled by officers and came to a stop near School and Lee Streets. One adult, identified as Jimmitreus Castleberry, and a 17-year old were apprehended.

Police say they found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The juvenile was released while Castleberry is facing the following charges: Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting a Peace Officer, Traffic Offenses, along with Outstanding Warrants.

Castleberry will appear in court on March 25.