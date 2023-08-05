ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man wanted in two states was arrested on Thursday after police found stolen items in a Jonathan Avenue home.

Thomas Freese, 36, was arrested at the residence, located in the 1600 block of Jonathan Avenue, in connection to a July 31 theft, according to court documents.

Police were called to the home when a neighbor told officers that he had located his stolen property inside the attached garage.

Freese was identified as a suspect through a video taken by another neighbor that allegedly shows him pushing the stolen items, a wagon and grill, towards the Jonathan Avenue residence.

Officers then searched the home for the stolen items and later located Freese hiding in the basement.

Freese had warrants out for his arrest in Beloit for cocaine possession and in Winnebago County for a July theft.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.